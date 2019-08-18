Frontfour Capital Group Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) Has Trimmed by $3.87 Million; Atria Investments Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 22,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 55,562 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 33,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 52.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 73,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 65,036 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 138,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 924,852 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 20,051 shares to 88,244 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,170 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital, a -based fund reported 62,352 shares. Tig Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2.24 million were accumulated by Adage Partners Ltd. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 320 shares. 106,590 were accumulated by North American. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 2.05 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cna Corp invested in 32,969 shares. Fairfield Bush has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Asset holds 89,973 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd reported 3,158 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitebox Ltd Com stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Legal & General Group Incorporated Pcl reported 98,695 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 691,679 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 294,593 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 15,702 shares. Moreover, Frontfour Capital Gru Ltd Liability Com has 4.72% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 65,036 shares. Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 15,997 were reported by Guggenheim Limited Liability Co. Sterling Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Highline Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.72M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% or 160,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Co holds 0% or 169,501 shares in its portfolio.