Frontfour Capital Group Has Trimmed Stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by $7.15 Million; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Share Price Rose While Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 74,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 96,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, down from 170,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 457,977 shares traded or 18.92% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $570.8 MLN VS $528.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Net $36M; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Expects Deal to Close in 2nd Half; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Net $182M-Net $193M; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37 million, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $245.87. About 8.44 million shares traded or 11.39% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Model S, X To Mimic Model 3 – No Key Required; 22/05/2018 – Business Insider: Grimes says boyfriend Elon Musk never tried to stop Tesla workers from unionizing, calls it ‘fake news’ in a; 18/05/2018 – Tesla Stalling Over Musk’s Board Buddy Raises Investor Hackles; 16/04/2018 – TESLA IS TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN MODEL 3 PRODUCTION – BUZZFEED NEWS; 25/05/2018 – Tesla has flown six planes full of robots and equipment from Europe to California in an unusual, high-stakes effort to speed up battery production for its Model 3 electric sedan; 27/04/2018 – Tesla Expects to Make Some Money Off Elon Musk’s Tunnel Company; 22/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON OFFICIAL WECHAT ACCOUNT; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk’s New Pay Package; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Tesla calls in airlift for battery plant; 10/03/2018 – Tesla’s all-electric Semi hauls first load of cargo. Via @Curbed:

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $93.10 million for 13.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90 million and $47.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $232,720 worth of stock was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00 million on Thursday, May 2.