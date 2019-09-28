Frontfour Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding by $1.89 Million as Valuation Declined; Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed Its Mdu Res Group (MDU) Position as Share Value Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 659,415 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 55.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 36,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 28,681 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, down from 65,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 966,213 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 64,888 shares. King Street LP holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 580,000 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0% or 253 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc has 135,502 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Numerixs Technology stated it has 0.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Pinebridge Investments LP holds 87 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Co stated it has 100,001 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Frontfour Grp Lc reported 28,681 shares stake. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability reported 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Segall Bryant Hamill holds 0.26% or 323,724 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 11,837 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 25,990 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.18% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90M and $47.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Berry Joins New Global Alliance to Help End Plastic Waste in the Environment – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berry Global – Stable Growth At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of RPC Group Plc – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Berry Announces Sustainability Strategy – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RPC accepts Berry Global’s $4.37B takeover offer, beating Apollo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Trust Bank & Trust holds 0.65% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 155,159 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company owns 608,890 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Company holds 551,169 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 0% or 8,600 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 873,807 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,125 shares. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 3,558 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 79,163 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 147,560 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 11,650 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Huntington National Bank owns 6,651 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDU Resources Subsidiary Plans to Construct Bakken Natural Gas Transportation Project – PRNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” published on March 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Viesko Redi-Mix, Inc. – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.