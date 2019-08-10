Frontfour Capital Group Has Trimmed Holding in Louisiana Pac (LPX) by $3.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Hilton Capital Management Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lifted by $9.82 Million

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 137,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 60,242 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 197,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 2.67M shares traded or 28.78% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1422.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 122,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 131,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 8,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 622,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,842 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT).

