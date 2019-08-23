Frontfour Capital Group Has Trimmed Centurylink (CTL) Position By $2.59 Million; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Upped Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position By $16.24 Million

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) stake by 28.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc acquired 492,217 shares as Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM)’s stock rose 1.48%. The Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc holds 2.23 million shares with $73.86 million value, up from 1.74 million last quarter. Viper Energy Partners Lp now has $3.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 200,886 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 54.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 235,675 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Frontfour Capital Group Llc holds 194,329 shares with $2.33 million value, down from 430,004 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 4.81M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8

Among 8 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 44.46% above currents $28.9 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of VNOM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of VNOM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,645 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 800,000 were accumulated by Duff And Phelps Mgmt. State Street holds 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 56.41 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 41,577 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prns owns 0.29% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 76,234 shares. Moreover, Rampart Invest Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 67,315 shares. Oakworth Cap has 2,017 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.03% or 494,500 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 18,514 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc reported 11,297 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.01M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 487,476 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.05% stake. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 181,166 shares stake.