Frontfour Capital Group Has Trimmed Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $2.59 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Decreased Its Holding

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 235,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 194,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 430,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 2.68 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $285.39. About 171,701 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.74 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Savings Bank In holds 24,830 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Madison Incorporated holds 474,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 1.39M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Us Financial Bank De owns 83,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust owns 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 51,639 shares. Country Trust Bancshares invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fjarde Ap invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Intact Inv Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 190,800 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Insur Com Tx stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moors & Cabot stated it has 12,164 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 19,154 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).