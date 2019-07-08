Frontfour Capital Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $3.87 Million; Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stock Price Declined While West Family Investments Boosted Holding by $1.35 Million

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 52.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 73,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,036 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 138,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 1.12 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500.

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 141,615 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 352,439 shares. Spectrum Management Gru reported 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 84,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 166,200 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 733,177 shares. Emory University has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 6,100 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 190,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 162,777 are held by Morgan Stanley. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 25,678 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp stated it has 47,765 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 484,891 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 38,150 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Brookfield Asset Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Com holds 34,393 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial has 12,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 7,225 shares. 408,287 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. 963,832 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Da Davidson And invested in 0% or 4,297 shares. Burney invested in 36,884 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 189,793 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company, a New York-based fund reported 165,624 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 129,473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based Zacks has invested 0.06% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bancshares stated it has 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Century Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Brookstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 3,912 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.55 million for 13.19 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.

