Frontfour Capital Group Has Lowered Its Medley Cap (MCC) Holding by $1.12 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Oakwood Capital Management Lifted Stake in At&T (T) by $2.60 Million

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Medley Cap Corp (MCC) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 372,073 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Medley Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 209,756 shares traded or 90.59% up from the average. Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT SUBMITS LETTER TO BOARD OF MEDLEY; 13/03/2018 – MCC JAN.-FEB. NEW CONTRACT VALUE 93.6B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 7c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management Calls for Medley Capital to Pursue Sale of Underlying Investment Portfolio and Management Agreement; 27/03/2018 – TheaterMania: EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Fisher Sings “I’m Here” From The Color Purple at MCC’s Miscast; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT-BELIEVE MEDLEY CAPITAL BOARD SHOULD UNDERTAKE EFFORT TO SELL BUSINESS; UNDERLYING INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO & MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Dorinda Medley Explains `RHONY’ Co-Stars Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill’s Falling Out; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management Submits Letter to Bd of Directors of Medley Cap; 29/03/2018 – Jim Simons’s Son-in-Law Discloses $3 Billion in Assets at Medley; 13/03/2018 MCC JAN.-FEB. NEW CONTRACT VALUE RISES 19.3% ON YEAR

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold MCC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.58 million shares or 3.81% less from 12.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 466,714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc invested in 19,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 26,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 16,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontfour Group Lc reported 1.63 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Blackrock reported 261,022 shares stake. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 0% in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Ares Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 219,453 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt LP owns 0.06% invested in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) for 335,100 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 3,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Associates Inc has 34,828 shares. 203,636 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability. Moab Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 1.57 million shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) for 96,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Gru Limited Liability Co invested in 33,056 shares. Philadelphia invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sabal Tru invested in 0.05% or 18,250 shares. Georgia-based Cap Advsr Lc has invested 1.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Crawford Counsel has 1.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.61M shares. Proffitt And Goodson has 26,211 shares. Harvey Mngmt accumulated 4.95% or 328,816 shares. Lynch And Associate In owns 62,445 shares. Truepoint holds 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 9,690 shares. Sonata Capital Gru Inc Inc accumulated 0.43% or 18,379 shares. Hamlin Mgmt Ltd Co invested 4.37% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 746,649 shares. Northeast Invest Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,308 shares. Blackrock accumulated 453.00M shares or 0.63% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

