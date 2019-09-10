Frontfour Capital Group Has Decreased Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Position as Share Value Declined; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Sands Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 45.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.72M, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $211.18. About 1.56M shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 170,901 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 289,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 346,468 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $570.8 MLN VS $528.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ILG HOLDER FRONTFOUR SUPPORTS ACQUISITION BY MARRIOTT VACATIONS; 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE-DUE TO AMENDMENT, CREDIT FACILITY REVOLVING PERIOD FOR WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDED TO MARCH 13, 2020 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $88.83M for 12.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 30,162 shares to 301,029 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) by 6,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

