Frontfour Capital Group Decreased Its Holding in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) as Shares Declined; Mantech Intl (MANT) Stock Value Rose While Rk Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $8.92 Million

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 170,901 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 289,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 431,286 shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE-DUE TO AMENDMENT, CREDIT FACILITY REVOLVING PERIOD FOR WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDED TO MARCH 13, 2020 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.54; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS HAS $2.5 BILLION COMMITTED BRIDGE FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Expects Deal to Close in 2nd Half

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 70.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 165,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 235,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 98,995 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – ManTech: Backlog of Business at End of 1Q Was $7.1 Billion, Funded Backlog Was $1.2 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4l Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 298,298 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.16M shares. Franklin invested in 0.02% or 585,460 shares. 863 are owned by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research holds 6,472 shares. Citigroup owns 24,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Principal Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 227,460 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,391 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Citadel Advsr Limited invested in 66,561 shares. 3 are owned by Nordea Investment Mgmt. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 8,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,691 shares. 8,345 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 15,000 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 64,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) stated it has 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 1.76% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Canada Pension Plan Board has 9,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3,870 shares. Van Berkom And Assoc holds 841,186 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Parkside Fin State Bank Trust has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,300 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct reported 1.22M shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio.