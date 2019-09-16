Frontfour Capital Group Cut Its Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Holding; CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (CRERF) Shorts Increased By 11.48%

CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF) had an increase of 11.48% in short interest. CRERF’s SI was 216,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.48% from 194,300 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 25 days are for CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF)’s short sellers to cover CRERF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 800 shares traded. Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRERF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) stake by 43.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 74,511 shares as Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC)’s stock declined 3.42%. The Frontfour Capital Group Llc holds 96,390 shares with $9.29 million value, down from 170,901 last quarter. Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C now has $4.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $109.9. About 249,932 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Agrees to Acquire ILG for About $4.7 Billion; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q REV. $570.8M, EST. $532.0M; 10/04/2018 – FITCH RATES MARRIOTT’S SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 01/05/2018 – ILG HOLDER FRONTFOUR SUPPORTS ACQUISITION BY MARRIOTT VACATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Rev $570.8M; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award

Carrefour SA operates as a multi-local, multi-format, multi-channel retailer primarily in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $15.39 billion. The firm operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce Websites, as well as m-commerce channels; and service stations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances.

More notable recent Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRERF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carrefour’s International Expansion Should Drive Future Results – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Chain: Carrefour Makes Incremental Commitment To Sustainable Beef In Brazilian State Of Mato Grosso – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Historicâ€™ reform hearing on marijuana – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European Magic Formula Stock: Carrefour Is A Buy For Both Dividend And Value Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ubisoft Is About To Catch Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Raises $250,000 for Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at the 22nd Annual Caring Classic Charity Golf Tournament – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here’s how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Timeshare sector rallies off M&A buzz – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.85 million for 13.21 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 22,931 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 6,459 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 508,088 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.02% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.1% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 2,763 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 437,361 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 140,292 shares. 103,649 are owned by Amer Grp Inc Inc. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0% or 124 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co invested in 6,897 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,296 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 2,227 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 112,954 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity. WEISZ STEPHEN P had bought 4,000 shares worth $334,785 on Monday, August 5.