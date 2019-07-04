FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)

FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.31 27.92 Virtusa Corporation 48 1.08 N/A 0.27 204.53

Demonstrates FRONTEO Inc. and Virtusa Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Virtusa Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FRONTEO Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. FRONTEO Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtusa Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FRONTEO Inc. and Virtusa Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.7% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

FRONTEO Inc.’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Virtusa Corporation has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FRONTEO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Virtusa Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Virtusa Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FRONTEO Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FRONTEO Inc. and Virtusa Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Virtusa Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -17.78% -27.23% -51.44% -23.34% -47.29% -27.23% Virtusa Corporation 2.92% -2.1% 4.29% 11.13% 9.16% 27.26%

For the past year FRONTEO Inc. has -27.23% weaker performance while Virtusa Corporation has 27.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Virtusa Corporation beats FRONTEO Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.