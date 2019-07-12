FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

We will be comparing the differences between FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.31 27.92 DXC Technology Company 60 0.71 N/A 4.96 11.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for FRONTEO Inc. and DXC Technology Company. DXC Technology Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than FRONTEO Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. FRONTEO Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.7% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 13% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

FRONTEO Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DXC Technology Company’s 54.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FRONTEO Inc. Its rival DXC Technology Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. FRONTEO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for FRONTEO Inc. and DXC Technology Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DXC Technology Company 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, DXC Technology Company’s potential upside is 27.97% and its consensus target price is $71.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of FRONTEO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.6% of DXC Technology Company are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.4% are DXC Technology Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -17.78% -27.23% -51.44% -23.34% -47.29% -27.23% DXC Technology Company -4.83% -12.71% -14.6% -7.44% -35.32% 7.94%

For the past year FRONTEO Inc. had bearish trend while DXC Technology Company had bullish trend.

Summary

DXC Technology Company beats FRONTEO Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.