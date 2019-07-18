FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO) and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Contrasting side by side

Both FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.31 27.92 WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.43 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see FRONTEO Inc. and WidePoint Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FRONTEO Inc. and WidePoint Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.7% WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -5.9% -3.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.24 beta means FRONTEO Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, WidePoint Corporation has beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of FRONTEO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of WidePoint Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of WidePoint Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -17.78% -27.23% -51.44% -23.34% -47.29% -27.23% WidePoint Corporation -6.22% 26.93% 29.63% 8.6% 4.75% 30.22%

For the past year FRONTEO Inc. had bearish trend while WidePoint Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

FRONTEO Inc. beats WidePoint Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.