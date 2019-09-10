FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Comparing side by side

FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.03 208.07 Science Applications International Corporation 80 0.93 N/A 2.97 28.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Science Applications International Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FRONTEO Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FRONTEO Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.5% Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 15.4% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that FRONTEO Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Science Applications International Corporation’s 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FRONTEO Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Science Applications International Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. FRONTEO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Science Applications International Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for FRONTEO Inc. and Science Applications International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Science Applications International Corporation has a consensus target price of $83.33, with potential upside of 0.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of FRONTEO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.7% of Science Applications International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Science Applications International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -3.87% -53.93% -69.65% -54.64% -64.5% -46.29% Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% -0.74% 16.51% 26.34% 3.54% 34.02%

For the past year FRONTEO Inc. had bearish trend while Science Applications International Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Science Applications International Corporation beats FRONTEO Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.