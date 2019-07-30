FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Information Technology Services company, FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of FRONTEO Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.32% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of FRONTEO Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.32% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have FRONTEO Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 14.40% 4.70% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares FRONTEO Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. N/A 10 27.92 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

FRONTEO Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio FRONTEO Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for FRONTEO Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.77 2.50 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is 59.66%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FRONTEO Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -17.78% -27.23% -51.44% -23.34% -47.29% -27.23% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year FRONTEO Inc. has -27.23% weaker performance while FRONTEO Inc.’s rivals have 44.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FRONTEO Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, FRONTEO Inc.’s competitors have 2.11 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. FRONTEO Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FRONTEO Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that FRONTEO Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FRONTEO Inc.’s competitors are 17.68% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

FRONTEO Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FRONTEO Inc.’s competitors beat FRONTEO Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.