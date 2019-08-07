FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Comparison side by side

FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.03 208.07 Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.27 N/A 4.57 12.03

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Insight Enterprises Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than FRONTEO Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. FRONTEO Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Insight Enterprises Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.5% Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

FRONTEO Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. In other hand, Insight Enterprises Inc. has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FRONTEO Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Insight Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Insight Enterprises Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FRONTEO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FRONTEO Inc. and Insight Enterprises Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Insight Enterprises Inc.’s potential upside is 14.22% and its consensus price target is $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, Insight Enterprises Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -3.87% -53.93% -69.65% -54.64% -64.5% -46.29% Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02%

For the past year FRONTEO Inc. has -46.29% weaker performance while Insight Enterprises Inc. has 35.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Insight Enterprises Inc. beats FRONTEO Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.