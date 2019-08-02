FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO) and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.03 208.07 Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights FRONTEO Inc. and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.5% Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7%

Risk and Volatility

FRONTEO Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. From a competition point of view, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FRONTEO Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. FRONTEO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FRONTEO Inc. and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.08% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -3.87% -53.93% -69.65% -54.64% -64.5% -46.29% Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25%

For the past year FRONTEO Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Summary

FRONTEO Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.