FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Comparing side by side

FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.03 208.07 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 123 9.60 N/A 2.46 54.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FRONTEO Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FRONTEO Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. FRONTEO Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FRONTEO Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.5% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that FRONTEO Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FRONTEO Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. FRONTEO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered FRONTEO Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 12 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is $145.77, which is potential 10.59% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of FRONTEO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.5% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -3.87% -53.93% -69.65% -54.64% -64.5% -46.29% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94%

For the past year FRONTEO Inc. had bearish trend while Fidelity National Information Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors FRONTEO Inc.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.