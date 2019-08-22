frontdoor inc. (FTDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. 39 3.37 N/A 1.47 31.15 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.46 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights frontdoor inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of frontdoor inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for frontdoor inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$44.17 is frontdoor inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -14.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

frontdoor inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.93% and 57.2%. Insiders held 0.1% of frontdoor inc. shares. Competitively, 19.66% are Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65%

For the past year frontdoor inc. has 71.51% stronger performance while Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has -13.65% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors frontdoor inc. beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.