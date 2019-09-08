frontdoor inc. (FTDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Both frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. 40 3.20 N/A 1.47 31.15 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.73 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights frontdoor inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of frontdoor inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of frontdoor inc. Its rival Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. frontdoor inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for frontdoor inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

frontdoor inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -13.20% and an $44.17 consensus target price. Competitively Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.65, with potential upside of 16.85%. The data provided earlier shows that Emerald Expositions Events Inc. appears more favorable than frontdoor inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.93% of frontdoor inc. shares and 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of frontdoor inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61%

For the past year frontdoor inc. had bullish trend while Emerald Expositions Events Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

frontdoor inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.