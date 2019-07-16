frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) EPS Estimated At $0.50; Fairfield Bush & Company Has Upped Its Nokia (NOK) Stake

Fairfield Bush & Company increased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 2036.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company acquired 585,925 shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock declined 24.53%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 614,700 shares with $3.52M value, up from 28,775 last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $28.36 billion valuation. It closed at $5.1 lastly. It is down 24.29% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO Was Speaking on Call After 1Q Earnings; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 5G Roll-Outs in N Amer This Yr, Other Geographies in 2019; 13/03/2018 – Finnish government buys stake in Nokia; 25/04/2018 – Nokia’s Reported Net Loss Seen Narrowing — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 1Q Was Mixed; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless appli; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – RAISES ITS PRIMARY ADDRESSABLE MARKET OUTLOOK FOR ITS NETWORKS BUSINESS IN FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Expects Networks Business to Outperform Primary Addressable Market in FY18; 11/05/2018 – Wearables Case Study: Nokia Technologies Enters Digital Health with Withings Acquisition – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts expect frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 14.FTDR’s profit would be $42.32M giving it 22.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, frontdoor, inc.’s analysts see 163.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 467,761 shares traded. frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Frontdoor had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It has a 30.97 P/E ratio. It serves approximately two million clients through a network of 15,000 pre-qualified contractor firms.

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 11,655 shares to 10,407 valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,734 shares and now owns 157,950 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.