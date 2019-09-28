frontdoor inc. (FTDR) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Comparison side by side

frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. 51 1.90 84.53M 1.47 31.15 PRA Group Inc. 34 0.39 44.57M 1.30 23.98

In table 1 we can see frontdoor inc. and PRA Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PRA Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than frontdoor inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. frontdoor inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than PRA Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has frontdoor inc. and PRA Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 166,266,719.12% -107.8% 11.6% PRA Group Inc. 131,591,378.80% 5.4% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given frontdoor inc. and PRA Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor inc. 0 1 2 2.67 PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

frontdoor inc. has a consensus price target of $45, and a -4.21% downside potential. On the other hand, PRA Group Inc.’s potential downside is -6.21% and its average price target is $32. The data provided earlier shows that frontdoor inc. appears more favorable than PRA Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.93% of frontdoor inc. shares and 0% of PRA Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of frontdoor inc. shares. Competitively, 2.4% are PRA Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51% PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74%

For the past year frontdoor inc. has stronger performance than PRA Group Inc.

Summary

frontdoor inc. beats on 15 of the 15 factors PRA Group Inc.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.