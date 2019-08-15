frontdoor inc. (FTDR) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Comparing side by side

frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. 38 3.22 N/A 1.47 31.15 PFSweb Inc. 5 0.20 N/A 0.03 118.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of frontdoor inc. and PFSweb Inc. PFSweb Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than frontdoor inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. frontdoor inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6% PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of frontdoor inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, PFSweb Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. PFSweb Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for frontdoor inc. and PFSweb Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$41.67 is frontdoor inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -16.53%. Meanwhile, PFSweb Inc.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 278.79%. The information presented earlier suggests that PFSweb Inc. looks more robust than frontdoor inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.93% of frontdoor inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.3% of PFSweb Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of frontdoor inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of PFSweb Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51% PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27%

For the past year frontdoor inc. has 71.51% stronger performance while PFSweb Inc. has -28.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors frontdoor inc. beats PFSweb Inc.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.