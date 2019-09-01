frontdoor inc. (FTDR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.93% of frontdoor inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of frontdoor inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has frontdoor inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.80% 11.60% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares frontdoor inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. N/A 40 31.15 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

frontdoor inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for frontdoor inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.87 2.12 2.64

frontdoor inc. presently has a consensus target price of $42, suggesting a potential downside of -18.19%. The peers have a potential upside of 81.97%. Given frontdoor inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe frontdoor inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of frontdoor inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year frontdoor inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of frontdoor inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, frontdoor inc.’s peers have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. frontdoor inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than frontdoor inc.

Dividends

frontdoor inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

frontdoor inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.