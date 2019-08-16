frontdoor inc. (FTDR) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. 38 3.17 N/A 1.47 31.15 Conduent Incorporated 11 0.29 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights frontdoor inc. and Conduent Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6% Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8%

Liquidity

frontdoor inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Conduent Incorporated which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Conduent Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to frontdoor inc.

Analyst Ratings

frontdoor inc. and Conduent Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Conduent Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

frontdoor inc. has a consensus price target of $41.67, and a -15.29% downside potential. On the other hand, Conduent Incorporated’s potential upside is 79.64% and its consensus price target is $12. The data provided earlier shows that Conduent Incorporated appears more favorable than frontdoor inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

frontdoor inc. and Conduent Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.93% and 97.6%. 0.1% are frontdoor inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Conduent Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51% Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39%

For the past year frontdoor inc. has 71.51% stronger performance while Conduent Incorporated has -14.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors frontdoor inc. beats Conduent Incorporated.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.