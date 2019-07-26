frontdoor inc. (FTDR) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Comparing side by side

Both frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. 36 3.09 N/A 1.47 27.84 Cardtronics plc 31 1.00 N/A 0.22 154.89

Demonstrates frontdoor inc. and Cardtronics plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Cardtronics plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than frontdoor inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. frontdoor inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Cardtronics plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides frontdoor inc. and Cardtronics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of frontdoor inc. Its rival Cardtronics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. frontdoor inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered frontdoor inc. and Cardtronics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

frontdoor inc. has a -10.87% downside potential and an average target price of $41.67. Cardtronics plc on the other hand boasts of a $39 consensus target price and a 35.70% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cardtronics plc looks more robust than frontdoor inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.5% of frontdoor inc. shares and 0% of Cardtronics plc shares. Insiders held 0.1% of frontdoor inc. shares. Competitively, Cardtronics plc has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. 4.99% 18.09% 45.63% 83.08% 0% 53.29% Cardtronics plc -3% -1.81% 20.44% -5.05% 16.23% 31.65%

For the past year frontdoor inc. was more bullish than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

frontdoor inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Cardtronics plc.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.