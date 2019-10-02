frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; Highbridge Capital Management Lowered Take (TTWO) Position

Analysts expect frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) to report $0.65 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.99% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. FTDR’s profit would be $54.62 million giving it 18.43 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, frontdoor, inc.’s analysts see -10.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 88,854 shares traded. frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 93.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 6,300 shares with $715,000 value, down from 94,800 last quarter. Take now has $13.40B valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 902,328 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.03 billion. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It has a 29.04 P/E ratio. It serves approximately two million clients through a network of 15,000 pre-qualified contractor firms.

Among 3 analysts covering Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Frontdoor has $5500 highest and $40 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 1.75% above currents $47.91 stock price. Frontdoor had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Guggenheim. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target in Friday, September 27 report.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34M for 23.87 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 85,900 shares to 150,000 valued at $43.95 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Barclays Bk Plc (Put) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 875,000 shares. Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (NASDAQ:ZION) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Among 8 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Take-Two Interactive has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $138.11’s average target is 16.67% above currents $118.38 stock price. Take-Two Interactive had 17 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Benchmark maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Monday, September 9. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight”. M Partners maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse.