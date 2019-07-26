Front Yard Residential (RESI) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Has 1.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 112.50% from last quarter’s $-0.4 EPS. RESI’s profit would be $2.68M giving it 60.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Front Yard Residential Corporation’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 332,110 shares traded or 20.05% up from the average. Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) has risen 1.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RESI News: 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP – ON APRIL 5, CO ACTING THROUGH ITS UNITS, AMENDED & EXTENDED ITS EXISTING $250.0 MLN LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, RETAINED MAXIMUM AGGREGATE BORROWING AMOUNT OF $250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD 1Q LOSS/SHR 51C; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Stabilized Rental Core Funds From Ops 16c Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Rev $39.8M; 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD 1Q REV. $39.8M, EST. $36.5M; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Full-Company Core Funds From Ops 5c Per Share; 20/03/2018 – Front Yard Residential Declares Dividend of 15c; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Rental Revenue $39.8 Million; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD SAYS UNDER TERMS EXTENDED TERMINATION DATE BY 2 YEARS TO APRIL 5, 2020, WITH ADDITIONAL 1-YR EXTENSION TO APRIL 5, 2021 – SEC FILING

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 21 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 14 cut down and sold positions in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 3.56 million shares, down from 4.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 9.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $367.35 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 37,957 shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) has risen 0.82% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.61% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund for 720,967 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 396,278 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.77% invested in the company for 327,905 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,640 shares.

Altisource Residential Corporation, through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., focuses on acquiring, owning, and managing single-family rental properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $653.22 million. It acquires its single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is qualified as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code.

