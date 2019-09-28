Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP)

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential Corporation 11 -0.72 40.80M -2.28 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 25 0.00 232.54M 0.64 39.03

Demonstrates Front Yard Residential Corporation and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential Corporation 362,023,070.10% -24.2% -5.7% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 934,646,302.25% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares and 13.95% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Front Yard Residential Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Front Yard Residential Corporation -1.07% -1.72% 20.95% 12.88% 27.9% 37.57% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.22% 3.41% 0.64% 8.07% 3.28% 13.27%

For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation has stronger performance than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.