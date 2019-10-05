Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|11
|-0.73
|40.80M
|-2.28
|0.00
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|14
|11.06
|83.75M
|0.29
|43.03
In table 1 we can see Front Yard Residential Corporation and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Front Yard Residential Corporation and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|360,742,705.57%
|-24.2%
|-5.7%
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|597,360,912.98%
|4.1%
|1.6%
Volatility & Risk
Front Yard Residential Corporation’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 77.8% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares and 90.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares. Competitively, Independence Realty Trust Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|-1.07%
|-1.72%
|20.95%
|12.88%
|27.9%
|37.57%
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|3.09%
|6.01%
|15.96%
|18.64%
|23.01%
|34.53%
For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation was more bullish than Independence Realty Trust Inc.
Summary
Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats Front Yard Residential Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
