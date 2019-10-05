Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential Corporation 11 -0.73 40.80M -2.28 0.00 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 14 11.06 83.75M 0.29 43.03

In table 1 we can see Front Yard Residential Corporation and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Front Yard Residential Corporation and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential Corporation 360,742,705.57% -24.2% -5.7% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 597,360,912.98% 4.1% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Front Yard Residential Corporation’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares and 90.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares. Competitively, Independence Realty Trust Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Front Yard Residential Corporation -1.07% -1.72% 20.95% 12.88% 27.9% 37.57% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.09% 6.01% 15.96% 18.64% 23.01% 34.53%

For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation was more bullish than Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats Front Yard Residential Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.