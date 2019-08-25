Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential Corporation 11 2.84 N/A -2.28 0.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 9.71 N/A 1.43 13.38

Table 1 highlights Front Yard Residential Corporation and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential Corporation 0.00% -24.2% -5.7% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Front Yard Residential Corporation and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 37.74% for Front Yard Residential Corporation with average price target of $15. Competitively the average price target of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 12.08% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Front Yard Residential Corporation appears more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Front Yard Residential Corporation and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 77.5% respectively. 1.6% are Front Yard Residential Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Front Yard Residential Corporation -1.07% -1.72% 20.95% 12.88% 27.9% 37.57% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93%

For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation has stronger performance than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Front Yard Residential Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.