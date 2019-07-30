Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Residential company, Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Front Yard Residential Corporation has 74.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.14% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Front Yard Residential Corporation has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 1.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Front Yard Residential Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential Corporation 0.00% -24.20% -5.70% Industry Average 18.81% 6.77% 3.08%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Front Yard Residential Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential Corporation N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 54.72M 290.97M 114.99

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Front Yard Residential Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.67 2.76

Front Yard Residential Corporation currently has an average price target of $15, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 39.50%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Front Yard Residential Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Front Yard Residential Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Front Yard Residential Corporation -0.9% 14.37% -2.66% 33.58% 1.95% 25.77% Industry Average 2.27% 4.03% 5.13% 11.34% 17.37% 14.08%

For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Front Yard Residential Corporation has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Front Yard Residential Corporation’s competitors are 35.46% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

Front Yard Residential Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Front Yard Residential Corporation beats Front Yard Residential Corporation’s rivals on 2 of the 3 factors.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.