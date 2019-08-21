Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Front Yard Residential Corporation has 77.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Front Yard Residential Corporation has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Front Yard Residential Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential Corporation 0.00% -24.20% -5.70% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Front Yard Residential Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential Corporation N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Front Yard Residential Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.71 2.70

With consensus target price of $15, Front Yard Residential Corporation has a potential upside of 34.05%. As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 35.89%. The research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Front Yard Residential Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Front Yard Residential Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Front Yard Residential Corporation -1.07% -1.72% 20.95% 12.88% 27.9% 37.57% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation has stronger performance than Front Yard Residential Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that Front Yard Residential Corporation is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Front Yard Residential Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Front Yard Residential Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Front Yard Residential Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Front Yard Residential Corporation’s peers.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.