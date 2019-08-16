Front Barnett Associates Stake In Allstate (ALL) Was Has Boosted; Fsi Group Boosted Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $101.84. About 1.21 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 1.07 million shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2,018 shares to 130,159 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,403 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Lc has 0.04% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 517,300 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru owns 3,213 shares. Arrow holds 1,106 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.14% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 7,047 shares. 7,453 are owned by Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc. Df Dent owns 29,433 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Limited Company invested 0.8% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 6,778 are held by Advisors Asset Management Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Gulf Interest Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 81,286 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Caprock Gp reported 5,469 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 4,650 shares. 7,338 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares to 18,283 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,826 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).