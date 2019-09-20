Front Barnett Associates Lowered By $1.21 Million Its Hill (HRC) Holding; National Health Investors (NHI) Has 1.93 Sentiment

National Health Investors Inc (NHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 112 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 58 sold and decreased equity positions in National Health Investors Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 29.77 million shares, up from 29.63 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding National Health Investors Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 43 Increased: 86 New Position: 26.

National Health Investors Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 23.1 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the health care properties primarily in the long-term care and senior housing industries.

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.39 per share. NHI’s profit will be $60.71 million for 14.80 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. for 716,556 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 797,017 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.49% invested in the company for 123,579 shares. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass Inc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,465 shares.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.43M for 15.84 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 26,317 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 65,660 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company owns 13,613 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And Com reported 11,609 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group reported 6.32 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 156 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). King Luther Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 368,857 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Foster Motley Inc reported 16,184 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,875 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 16,903 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Blackrock holds 6.65M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $120.50’s average target is 15.28% above currents $104.53 stock price. Hill-Rom Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, August 5.