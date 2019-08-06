Front Barnett Associates Lifted Its Allstate (ALL) Position by $305,500; Chesapeake Energy Co (CHK) Valuation Declined While Cna Financial Upped Stake

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.87. About 1.64 million shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co (CHK) by 98.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 132,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 266,646 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, up from 134,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 93.08 million shares traded or 89.12% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,089 shares to 239,205 shares, valued at $24.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,403 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Liability Com holds 489,881 shares. Virtu Finance stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 89,618 shares. Private Asset Management Inc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 1.14M shares. Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 317 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.16% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bailard Incorporated invested in 0.35% or 60,286 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 800 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Co has 37,000 shares.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 5,400 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,730 were reported by Ls Investment Advsrs Limited. Miracle Mile Advsr Llc holds 42,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,610 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Gradient Invests holds 7 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 26,819 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 107,808 shares stake. Parametrica Ltd invested in 34,326 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 2.21M shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 166 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk LP has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Sol Cap accumulated 0.12% or 138,205 shares. Financial Architects invested in 4,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. $19.47M worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C.. $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28.

