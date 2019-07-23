Front Barnett Associates Increased Its Stake in Allstate (ALL) as Share Value Rose; Nwq Investment Management Company Increases Stake in Hni (HNI)

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 191,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 614,940 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.32 million, up from 423,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 167,703 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has risen 1.23% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: HNI May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 14 Mos; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 9, 2015; 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corporation Announces Retirement Of Stan A. Askren And Appointment Of Jeffrey D. Lorenger; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Askren Expects to Retire as CEO and Chairman No Later Than Dec 31; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees Full-Year Organic Sales Up 5%-8%; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Dividend to 29.5c Vs. 28.5c; 08/05/2018 – HNI BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 08/05/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.295/SHR

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 1.01M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold HNI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.12 million shares or 2.92% less from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 23,128 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc has 0.01% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). 20,771 are owned by Zebra Management Limited Liability Com. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Toth Advisory Corporation holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 138,973 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 222,919 shares. First Interstate Bank reported 3,140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 11,600 shares stake. 24,747 were reported by Aqr Mngmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Pnc Ser Gp holds 4,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 54,365 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 14,545 shares to 908,223 shares, valued at $26.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,216 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,578 shares to 141,928 shares, valued at $38.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,159 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

