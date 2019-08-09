Front Barnett Associates Has Upped Its Allstate (ALL) Holding by $305,500 as Share Price Rose; Rockland Trust Co Boosted Its Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $1.50 Million

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 1.44M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 32,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 147,921 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 115,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 10.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares to 77,403 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,159 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1,426 shares. 11,876 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 1.93M were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Communications reported 170,647 shares. 25,392 are held by Richard Bernstein Lc. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 299,330 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 20,825 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.73% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Westpac has 88,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 44,768 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Management LP has 27,373 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Svcs Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 385 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.03% or 6,605 shares in its portfolio.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value E (IWS) by 74,627 shares to 90,191 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 899,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,368 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB).