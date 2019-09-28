Front Barnett Associates Has Trimmed By $1.16 Million Its Tiffany & Co (TIF) Stake; Element Capital Management Has Trimmed Target (TGT) Stake By $25.17 Million

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased Tiffany & Co (TIF) stake by 28.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 12,500 shares as Tiffany & Co (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Front Barnett Associates Llc holds 31,780 shares with $2.98 million value, down from 44,280 last quarter. Tiffany & Co now has $11.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 923,744 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.25-EPS $4.45; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 46.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc sold 292,712 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 339,119 shares with $29.37 million value, down from 631,831 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 2.80 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10 million for 26.40 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany \u0026 Co. Common Stock (NYSE:TIF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tiffany \u0026 Co. Common Stock has $11000 highest and $8000 lowest target. $93.83’s average target is 2.12% above currents $91.88 stock price. Tiffany \u0026 Co. Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Thursday, August 22. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $10000 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 29. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 29 by UBS.

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 6.69% above currents $106.12 stock price. Target had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 22. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $11700 target. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. Bank of America maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $12000 target.

