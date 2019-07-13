Front Barnett Associates Has Raised Allstate (ALL) Holding by $305,500; Banc Of California (BANC) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position by $2.41 Million

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 955,802 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 626,306 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, up from 441,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 271,703 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Salzhauer Michael owns 117,176 shares. King Luther Cap Management accumulated 97,134 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 11,006 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 496,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & has 12,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ejf Capital Ltd Llc owns 2.00 million shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.23% or 350,000 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Graham Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.86% stake. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd accumulated 1.37 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Ltd has 29,138 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 16,487 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN) by 29,800 shares to 40,800 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:RF) by 115,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2,018 shares to 130,159 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,403 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).