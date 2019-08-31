Front Barnett Associates Has Lowered Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Shorts Raised By 19.47%

Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) had an increase of 19.47% in short interest. LQDT’s SI was 674,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.47% from 564,600 shares previously. With 116,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s short sellers to cover LQDT’s short positions. The SI to Liquidity Services Inc’s float is 2.51%. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 62,124 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stake by 1.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 2,018 shares as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Front Barnett Associates Llc holds 130,159 shares with $21.76M value, down from 132,177 last quarter. Union Pacific Corporation now has $111.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liquidity Services Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Liquidity Services Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $254.39 million. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable firms to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables firms to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the gas and oil, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables firms to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides clients a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Liquidity Services, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Acadian Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 468,851 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 639,343 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 154,529 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 10,249 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 68,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0% or 505 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 41,104 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 16,046 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Com invested 0.21% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Vanguard has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 1.66M shares. Ameriprise reported 156,610 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,290 shares. Ls Investment has 0.01% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb owns 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,296 shares. Marshfield Assoc stated it has 316,468 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Btim accumulated 1.3% or 570,156 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,183 shares. Vigilant Capital Lc owns 100,995 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Davenport Co Limited Com stated it has 422,474 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Rnc Cap Ltd Liability reported 1,831 shares stake. Anderson Hoagland And stated it has 7,391 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Ckw Group has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 300 shares. 1St Source State Bank stated it has 3,728 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd accumulated 23,973 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 127,207 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.45% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4,050 shares stake.