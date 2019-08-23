Front Barnett Associates Has Increased Stake in Allstate (ALL) by $305,500; John G Ullman & Associates Stake in Aecom Technology (ACM) Lifted by $745,300

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $103.26. About 608,438 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 149,250 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 123,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Aecom Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 728,304 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,578 shares to 141,928 shares, valued at $38.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,205 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Company accumulated 332 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 1.52 million shares. Bartlett And Co Limited stated it has 901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sit Inv Associate reported 525 shares. Viking Global LP has invested 0.83% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Goldman Sachs Gru has 3.28M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 346,630 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mgmt invested in 0.33% or 10,363 shares. Cutter & Communications Brokerage invested in 0.12% or 4,437 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 680 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 3,316 shares. 60,286 were accumulated by Bailard. Walter & Keenan Consulting Commerce Mi Adv invested in 3,681 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Bowling Management Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares to 129,922 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 56,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,075 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.