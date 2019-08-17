Front Barnett Associates Has Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $337,006; Stock Price Rose; Spirit Of America Management Upped Its Stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) as Stock Value Declined

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 62,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 242,433 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 180,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 10.59M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 2,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 130,159 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, down from 132,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 2.05M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At National Bank & Trust reported 4,454 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust invested in 1,410 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 37,577 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Inv Lc owns 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,170 shares. Choate Inv Advsr owns 15,314 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.38% or 69,786 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 410,976 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sigma Planning Corp reported 21,008 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 61,263 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hendley And has 34,335 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. M&R Management has invested 0.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,250 shares to 8,860 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co./The (NYSE:BA) by 1,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,605 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).