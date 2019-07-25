Front Barnett Associates Has Boosted Allstate (ALL) Holding by $305,500; Shares Rose; Portland General Elec (POR) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Increased Its Position by $928,761

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.06. About 785,727 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 292,743 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95M US Long portfolio