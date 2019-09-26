Front Barnett Associates Cut Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.93 Million; Sysco (SYY) Holding Maintained by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2582.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 126,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 131,272 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28M, up from 4,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 1.65 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 17,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 221,812 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.80 million, down from 239,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 9.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Financial News: JPMorgan readies bond desk to catch Mifid II trades – exclusive from @SamuelAgini; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “DESPITE CLIENT SENTIMENT REMAINING HIGH, THE ENVIRONMENT IS INTENSELY COMPETITIVE AND LENDING WAS FLAT FOR THE QUARTER”; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $596.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,002 shares to 67,962 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 1.04% or 133,744 shares. Strategic Advsrs has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 44,856 were accumulated by Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Company. Kj Harrison & Prns owns 19,934 shares. 35,903 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt. Qs Investors Ltd owns 159,357 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. The Washington-based Newfocus Finance Limited Liability Company has invested 1.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Mgmt invested 2.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Phillips Finance Ltd Liability Corp, Indiana-based fund reported 13,450 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Communications Ltd Llc stated it has 231,456 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Pcl holds 1.15% or 19.05M shares. 32,866 were accumulated by M. Glenmede Na owns 1.55M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com reported 1.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Conning holds 1.6% or 433,259 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.09 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How a wealth-management firm that’s flying under the radar in Charlotte intends to grow here – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steel names downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weak steel price outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Colombia Threadneedle Launches Two New Smart Beta ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.