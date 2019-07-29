Front Barnett Associates Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $311,989; King Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 3,089 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Front Barnett Associates Llc holds 239,205 shares with $24.22M value, down from 242,294 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $372.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 4.48 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video)

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 77.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Street Capital Management Lp analyzed 5.40M shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)'s stock rose 13.29%. The King Street Capital Management Lp holds 1.60M shares with $51.04M value, down from 7.00 million last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $24.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $140 target.

Among 4 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 7 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, January 30. Goldman Sachs upgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Thursday, February 14 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04 million for 8.16 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.