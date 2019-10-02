Front Barnett Associates Cut Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Holding; Shorts at BIOPHAN TECHNOLOGIES (BIPH) Raised By 733.33%

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) stake by 14.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 36,118 shares as Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Front Barnett Associates Llc holds 215,733 shares with $18.21M value, down from 251,851 last quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc now has $11.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 495,328 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING

BIOPHAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:BIPH) had an increase of 733.33% in short interest. BIPH’s SI was 127,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 733.33% from 15,300 shares previously. With 795,800 avg volume, 0 days are for BIOPHAN TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:BIPH)’s short sellers to cover BIPH’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0041. About 12,660 shares traded. Biophan Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIPH) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Biophan Technologies, Inc. develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. The company has market cap of $349,030. The firm is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.37 million for 17.52 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jones Lllp accumulated 11,377 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.03% or 17,586 shares. First Personal Service has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart has invested 1.23% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The Indiana-based Old Natl Bankshares In has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 3,945 are owned by Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Llc. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.04% or 2,393 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 46,497 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Co Nj has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Canandaigua Commercial Bank & Tru has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Gru Inc accumulated 39,897 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Artisan Lp holds 0.27% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Long Road Invest Counsel Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 31,085 shares. Epoch Invest accumulated 901,859 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 6.44% above currents $87.61 stock price. Jacobs Engineering Group had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report.