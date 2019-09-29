Front Barnett Associates Cut Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Position by $3.03 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined While Jolley Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.66 Million

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 36,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 215,733 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.21 million, down from 251,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 371,862 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $596.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,002 shares to 67,962 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.