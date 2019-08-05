Front Barnett Associates Cut By $337,006 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Choice Hotels International (CHH) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 75 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 68 cut down and sold stock positions in Choice Hotels International Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 33.14 million shares, up from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Choice Hotels International Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stake by 1.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 2,018 shares as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Front Barnett Associates Llc holds 130,159 shares with $21.76M value, down from 132,177 last quarter. Union Pacific Corporation now has $116.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.46% or $7.74 during the last trading session, reaching $165.78. About 2.41M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.06 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20600 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Analysts await Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. CHH’s profit will be $63.44M for 17.82 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Choice Hotels International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc holds 3% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. for 1.97 million shares. Sirios Capital Management L P owns 384,526 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 1.61% invested in the company for 4.89 million shares. The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Management Inc has invested 1.28% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.26 million shares.

